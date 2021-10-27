Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday: Spooky and safe ways to celebrate Halloween

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This wellness Wednesday, Good Morning Mid-Michigan wants to help prepare viewers and their homes for a fun and safe Halloween.

Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan this morning is Associate Medical Director with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Dr. Gina Lynem-Walker.

She shares spooky and safe ways to celebrate Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The University of Michigan-Flint prepares for first Wolverine Homecoming
The University of Michigan-Flint prepares for first Wolverine Homecoming
Alexander Zonjic
Classical and jazz flutist, Alexander Zonjic to perform in Flint
Inhalers are one of the medications to stock due to the supply chain shortage.
Mid- Michigan pharmacies impacted by global supply shortages
Community leaders in the city of Saginaw are preparing to protect the city in the days leading...
Community leaders in Saginaw are preparing to protect the city in the days leading up to Halloween