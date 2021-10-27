Advertisement

Whitmer pitching MI Safe Communities plan with Saginaw law enforcement

Governor will be in Saginaw on Wednesday morning for a roundtable discussion
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is meeting with Saginaw-area law enforcement officials Wednesday to pitch the first two pillars of her MI Safe Communities plan.

Whitmer is meeting with Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel, Michigan State Police First Lt. Todd Parsons, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth, Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and State Rep. Amos O’Neal at 9:30 a.m.

Whitmer is planning to host a roundtable discussion about her three-part, $75 million plan to reduce crime in Michigan.

She has announced the first two parts of the plan:

Whitmer has not offered details on the third part of the MI Safe Communities plan, which will provide a holistic approach to crime prevention by improving job and educational opportunities.

Whitmer plans to deliver remarks at the beginning of Wednesday’s event and allow time for open discussion of her plans.

