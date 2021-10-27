Whitmer pitching MI Safe Communities plan with Saginaw law enforcement

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is meeting with Saginaw-area law enforcement officials Wednesday to pitch the first two pillars of her MI Safe Communities plan.

Whitmer is meeting with Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel, Michigan State Police First Lt. Todd Parsons, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth, Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and State Rep. Amos O’Neal at 9:30 a.m.

Whitmer is planning to host a roundtable discussion about her three-part, $75 million plan to reduce crime in Michigan.

She has announced the first two parts of the plan:

$32 million to recruit, train and retain police officers across Michigan. This part of the plan would make $10,000 grants available for police agencies or correctional facilities to pass along for employees, along with professional development grants and increased mental health services.

$6.35 million for courts to bring on additional visiting judges and speed up dockets. A backlog of cases developed while courts across Michigan were closed to in-person hearings during the coronavirus pandemic, so more visiting judges will allow for more hearings and speed up the legal process.

Whitmer has not offered details on the third part of the MI Safe Communities plan, which will provide a holistic approach to crime prevention by improving job and educational opportunities.

Whitmer plans to deliver remarks at the beginning of Wednesday’s event and allow time for open discussion of her plans.

