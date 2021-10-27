Woman sentenced to 27 years in crash that killed Michigan trooper

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/27/21) - A woman was sentenced to 27 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a Michigan trooper.

Thomasina Jones of Utah was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges that included second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Prosecutors said Jones was responsible for the death of trooper Caleb Starr in July 2020 after she crossed a centerline in Boston Township from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car.

State Police said Jones’ blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.23, which was about three times over Michigan’s legal limit.

Starr was 33-years-old when he was killed. The Mason native had worked for MSP since 2018.

