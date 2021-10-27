Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 27 years in crash that killed Michigan trooper

Thomasina Jones was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in the death of Caleb Starr.
Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr was stuck and killed by a drunk driver in July 2020.
Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr was stuck and killed by a drunk driver in July 2020.
By Christine Winter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/27/21) - A woman was sentenced to 27 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a Michigan trooper.

Thomasina Jones of Utah was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges that included second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Prosecutors said Jones was responsible for the death of trooper Caleb Starr in July 2020 after she crossed a centerline in Boston Township from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car.

State Police said Jones’ blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.23, which was about three times over Michigan’s legal limit.

Starr was 33-years-old when he was killed. The Mason native had worked for MSP since 2018.

