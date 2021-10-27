Advertisement

Woodard Furniture hiring for dozens of general labor positions

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Now hiring: Woodard furniture, one of Shiawasee County’s largest employers, is looking to fill around 50 general labor positions.

This comes as the furniture company faces a massive backlog of orders along with continued pent up demand for its products.

ABC12 News learned that the company has one specific requirement of all its employees, that all employees are required to be vaccinated.

In fact, they mandated the COVID-19 vaccine back on Sept. 1, long before there was any talk of a federal vaccine mandate.

A couple hundred workers, such as seamstresses, welders, or assemblers show up to work everyday at Woodard furniture in Owosso.

But, they could use a little more help.

“We are hiring for all positions in the factory. We’re hiring welders, we’re hiring people in upholstery, we’re hiring assemblers, loaders, and in upholstery and in welding, we will train if someone’s interested in learning a trade,” said Plant Manager Lou Zelenka.

Zelenka said that there’s something that sets working at Woodard a part from other employers, and that’s the requirement that all employees are vaccinated from COVID-19.

“It wasn’t easy. There were some people that were not in favor of it, but the vast majority of our people agreed - so now we’re 98% I believe. There’s a few exceptions,” said Zelenka.

Woodard is one, if not the only employer in the county that has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees which was done earlier this fall.

It’s something that gives John Allison, who showed up to today’s job fair, a little more peace of mind.

“At least you don’t have to worry about wearing that mask. I’m just so glad to not have to wear that anymore,” said Allison.

Zelenka told ABC12 News that they did lose a few employees because of the mandate, but he’s hoping that because the mandate is in place, it will help attract and retain potential employees who may be looking for this specific of a work environment.

“Their confidence level is 100% the people they’re working with are vaccinated,” said Zelenka.

Starting pay for these open positions is between $13 and $16 an hour. It does include all standard benefits including medical, dental and a 401k.

There’s also the potential for Christmas bonuses and profit sharing.

If anyone who is interested missed today’s job fair, don’t worry, there is still time to apply online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The Grand Blanc School District hosted a hiring fair Wednesday in hopes to fill some of the...
Grand Blanc School District hosts hiring fair in hopes to combat staff shortage
Woodard furniture in Owosso hiring for dozens of full time positions
Woodard furniture in Owosso hiring for dozens of full time positions
Veteran throws axe to help cope with PTSD symptoms
Veteran throws axe to help cope with PTSD symptoms
Veteran throws axe to help cope with PTSD symptoms
Veteran throws axe to help cope with PTSD symptoms