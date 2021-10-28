Advertisement

Community holds candlelight vigil for Clare County quadruple homicide victims

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A senseless act of violence in Clare County left four people dead and their loved ones to pick up the pieces.

The still shell shocked community came together to remember to 85-year-old Henry Boyer, 61-year-old Patti Boyer, 39-year-old Wade Bacon and 36-year-old Zachery Salminen. All four were found dead at a residence on Harrison Avenue near Clare on Oct. 20.

Police say 54-year-old Judy Boyer killed all four of them before fleeing to the Cadillac area, where she was arrested the following day.

About a hundred people showed up at Littlefield Park in Farwell for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to share stories of days past, wipe away tears and offer comfort to each other.

The vigil took a more spiritual turn, as an older gentleman offered a prayer to those hurting and urged those in attendance to tell their loved one how much they mean to them while they can. Then the faint sounds of a familiar song, “Amazing Grace,” filled the air as a community said goodbye to four of their own.

Judy Boyer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and four gun charges. A co-defendant, Ryan Beatty, is charged with helping her cover up the murders.

