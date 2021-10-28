Daycare owner hopeful to see more help for early education programs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Democrats continue to push ahead with President Joe Biden’s now 1.75 trillion dollar rebuilding plan which includes historic investments for early childhood education.

It’s an industry that has been struggling through the pandemic, facing higher demand with barely enough staff to stay open.

ABC12 digs deeper on one Saginaw facility that said that this new bill could impact the future of early education.

“The staffing issue isn’t really a new problem for childcare centers, it’s just now very prevalent for us,” said Nicole Liggins, the owner of Building Blocks Childcare and Pre-school.

She said she has been the owner for years, but that the staffing issue has never been quite like this.

On top of the staffing shortage, there is an increased demand for affordable childcare. Liggins said its been a struggle to have both.

“If I had it my way, everyone would come here and they would do it for free. But the reality is, I do have staff that I have to pay and I do have to pay a very livable wage. So my overhead is higher now, post-pandemic,” she said.

Biden’s most recent Rebuilding Plan includes a partnership with states to offer free pre-k for all three and four year old’s, which the federal government would cover the first three years of. Liggins said that a plan like this has been needed for a long time.

“I’ve done this a long time and now I actually see, that hey-- we we’re knocking at the door and now that door is finally opening. People are finally realizing, these kids are our future and we better make sure they’re educated,” she said.

Liggins said that with more affordable childcare, she also believes more parents would be able to get back into the workforce, helping to eliminate some of the staffing shortage issues being faced.

The plan also includes a provision that would expand child care benefits to a larger group of families, the cost for families would be capped at no more than 7% of their total earnings

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.