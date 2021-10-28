Fifth suspect accused of Scott Engelhardt’s murder is in custody

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested the fifth suspect wanted in connection with the Oct. 15 murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt near Birch Run.

A Michigan State Police fugitive team arrested 22-year-old Jorden Schmitzer in Genesee County on Thursday morning. He was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court during the afternoon on murder and firearms charges.

Schmitzer is the fifth suspect to face charges stemming from the home invasion, arson and murder of Engelhardt at his residence on a rural stretch of Block Road in Birch Run Township. The wheelchair-bound man was found dead on a bed after firefighters extinguished a fire on Oct. 15.

Four other people are facing charges related to Engelhardt’s death:

19-year-old Faith Lord of Clio is charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion and a weapons charge.

24-year-old Jordan Harrison is charged with felony murder.

20-year-old Nolan Croton of Flushing and 24-year-old Kyle Bostic of Clio both are charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Autoplay Caption

Harrison, Lord and Schmitzer all face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted of felony murder. Bostic and Croton both face up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted of first-degree home invasion.

Investigators have not released a possible motive, but during the arraignment the assistant prosecutor said these are drug-related crimes. The fire that burned Engelhardt’s house was ruled an arson after investigators discovered evidence of accelerants.

Engelhardt’s 1998 Cadillac sedan was missing after the fire, but police later located it in Saginaw.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.