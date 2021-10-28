FISH Food Pantry ‘doing what it can’ to help those in need

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday’s campaign kickoff comes as the nation continues to deal with supply chain issues and skyrocketing prices at the grocery store.

That means smaller food pantries like the FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc are having a harder time getting the food items they’re in need of most.

The director of the pantry said that despite what’s happening with the supply chain issues, they’re doing what they can to make sure people don’t go hungry.

Barb Smith, the director of the FISH Food pantry in Grand Blanc, is all smiles. She pours her heart and soul into making sure the community she lives in is taken care of. That means for many families, being well fed.

But, she’s had to navigate some bumps in the road these last couple years.

“It is challenging this year -- last year it was COVID. We still have COVID, but the food shortage and toilet paper shortage. Some of those are affecting us quite a bit,” said Smith.

She told ABC12 News that because of supply chain issues, the price of meat has skyrocketed and limits on quantities have meant pantries like FISH have not been able to keep their normal stock of food products.

In this case, it was time to come up with a plan b.

“You look at things like canned chili and then you give them beans. And the canned chili without beans. So you have your meat in it -- so now you either give them a tomato sauce or diced tomatoes and black beans, pinto beans, now they have a bigger pot using the same thing,” she said.

Meat isn’t the only kind of product Smith has had a hard time getting.

“Cereal is another one. I know it looks like we’ve got a lot, but it will be gone by this weekend because of the limits of how much they can pick up and bring in,” she said.

Despite the shortages and price hikes, she’s incredibly grateful for the support she still receives.

FISH Food pantry accepts donations every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Hill funeral Home in Grand Blanc.

