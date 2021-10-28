Advertisement

Flint Children’s Museum shows off creepy chemistry for Halloween

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Children’s Museum is hosting a Creepy Chemistry event for kids on Friday.

They provided a preview of what kids can expect to experiment with during the show. Educator Andrea Miller and Visitor Services Manager Jacky Metcalfe showed how to make elephant toothpaste and colorful fizzy cauldrons.

The Creepy Chemistry event will take place twice on Friday at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Flint Children’s Museum. Call 810-767-KIDS to register for either show.

