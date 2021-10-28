Flint Police Department unveils new patrol helicopter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Months after the Flint City Council approved funding, the Flint Police Department’s leased helicopter landed outside the station for the first time Thursday afternoon.

The city is spending about $300,000 to lease the helicopter with a pilot for three months. It will provide overhead patrols for Flint and assist officers on the ground.

Police Chief Terence Green sought permission for the leased helicopter in response to a string of crimes, where suspects took off from officers at high speed and eventually got away. He said the helicopter can chase those suspects from the air without endangering lives on the ground.

The police department’s impound fund is providing money for the helicopter and its operating costs. City Council members approved the funding in late July and Green hoped to put it in the air quickly, but there were delays in preparing the aircraft for police use.

