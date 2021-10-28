Advertisement

Flint Police Department unveils new patrol helicopter

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Months after the Flint City Council approved funding, the Flint Police Department’s leased helicopter landed outside the station for the first time Thursday afternoon.

The city is spending about $300,000 to lease the helicopter with a pilot for three months. It will provide overhead patrols for Flint and assist officers on the ground.

RELATED: Where is the Flint Police Department’s helicopter?

Police Chief Terence Green sought permission for the leased helicopter in response to a string of crimes, where suspects took off from officers at high speed and eventually got away. He said the helicopter can chase those suspects from the air without endangering lives on the ground.

The police department’s impound fund is providing money for the helicopter and its operating costs. City Council members approved the funding in late July and Green hoped to put it in the air quickly, but there were delays in preparing the aircraft for police use.

Watch for full coverage of the Flint police helicopter and more information about when officers plan to deploy it on ABC12 News at Five and Six.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is joining the MidMichigan Health network.
MidMichigan Health expands into Upper Peninsula with new affiliation
Jorden Schmitzer is accused of killing 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt of Birch Run Township.
Fifth suspect accused of Scott Engelhardt’s murder is in custody
Unemployment fraud
Former Michigan unemployment contractor sent to prison for $3.8 million fraud scheme
Washington County courtroom on Oct. 26, 2021.
Low-income defendants in Michigan get easier access to no-cost criminal defense