Flint Police helicopter makes its debut

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After months and months of waiting, the Flint Police Department helicopter has finally made its debut in Flint Thursday afternoon.

Flint City Council approved the 300,000 dollar lease of the chopper back in July, following Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s declaration of a state of emergency for gun violence in the city.

There’s been various logistical issues that have Chief Green asking for the assistance of a helicopter at the beginning of the summer.

The plan was to get the equipment overhead, in order to help officers on the ground.

Drag racing has been an issue in the city and patrols have had a hard time catching up to those drag racers.

The helicopter would certainly help in that endeavor.

The chief has also said that because officers are so overworked, for example, it would help right after a shooting when a potential suspect tries to get away.

A good reminder is that this is not being funded by taxpayer money.

The $300,000 has come from dollars that have been generated by the department impounding vehicles.

The department is planning to have the helicopter up in the air just in time for Angel’s night.

The helicopter is piloted by Michigan Helicopters and will be stationed out of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.

ABC12 was told that one officer with the department will be in the aircraft when it’s being used, though it can seat a total of four people.

The chief said that it will be a part of normal patrolling for the department, but declined to give specifics. It is not know if it will be up in the air every day or just when it’s needed.

The chief did say that the helicopter will be data driven and evidence based and will depend on peak crime hours.

The chief spoke about specific tools the helicopter has that can help the department in its effort to fight crime.

He said the biggest advantage was vision, the ability to see what’s happening from above.

According to the pilot of the aircraft, the special equipment will make all the difference.

”The helicopter has specialized on board equipment where we can monitor ground events, we’ve got special lighting equipment we can provide in the evening hours, and also it has on board computer equipment that most airplanes don’t have and we operate close to the ground-- which provides a specific tactical advantage for police patrol,” said

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.