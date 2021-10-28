Former Michigan unemployment contractor sent to prison for $3.8 million fraud scheme

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former contractor for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will spend nearly five years in a federal penitentiary for helping steal nearly $3.8 million worth of benefits.

A federal judge sentenced 40-year-old Brandi Hawkins to 58 months in prison on Thursday. She also was ordered to repay nearly $3.8 million in restitution to recoup the fraudulent benefits.

Hawkins worked with numerous people on a scheme to defraud Michigan’s unemployment system by filing fake claims from April to June 2020 while additional federal benefits were available.

Other conspirators filed fraudulent claims, often using stolen identities, and Hawkins used her access to move them through the system to receive payment.

Investigators say Hawkins approved over 700 false claims, which paid out over $3.8 million of state and federal benefits, and received bribes from the people who filed them. The scheme could have resulted in $12 million worth of fraudulent payments if each claim had been paid in full.

“This sentence should send a message to those who seek to divert funds intended for those in need during what has been a very difficult period of unemployment – you will be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Prosecutors say Hawkins used her proceeds from the scheme to purchase high-end handbags and other luxury items. Law enforcement officials seized $200,000 at her residence when they served a search warrant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.