Advertisement

Former Michigan unemployment contractor sent to prison for $3.8 million fraud scheme

Brandi Hawkins used access to state database to approve fake claims
Unemployment fraud
Unemployment fraud(AP/KOLO)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former contractor for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will spend nearly five years in a federal penitentiary for helping steal nearly $3.8 million worth of benefits.

A federal judge sentenced 40-year-old Brandi Hawkins to 58 months in prison on Thursday. She also was ordered to repay nearly $3.8 million in restitution to recoup the fraudulent benefits.

Hawkins worked with numerous people on a scheme to defraud Michigan’s unemployment system by filing fake claims from April to June 2020 while additional federal benefits were available.

Other conspirators filed fraudulent claims, often using stolen identities, and Hawkins used her access to move them through the system to receive payment.

Investigators say Hawkins approved over 700 false claims, which paid out over $3.8 million of state and federal benefits, and received bribes from the people who filed them. The scheme could have resulted in $12 million worth of fraudulent payments if each claim had been paid in full.

“This sentence should send a message to those who seek to divert funds intended for those in need during what has been a very difficult period of unemployment – you will be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Prosecutors say Hawkins used her proceeds from the scheme to purchase high-end handbags and other luxury items. Law enforcement officials seized $200,000 at her residence when they served a search warrant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Washington County courtroom on Oct. 26, 2021.
Low-income defendants in Michigan get easier access to no-cost criminal defense
Longway Planetarium in Flint is hosting the Ooky Spooky Light Show through Halloween.
Longway Planetarium hosting Ooky Spooky Light Show through Halloween
The Flint Children's Museum shows how to make colorful fizzy cauldrons.
Flint Children's Museum shows off creepy chemistry for Halloween (part 2)
The Flint Children's Museum shows how to make elephant toothpaste.
Flint Children's Museum shows off creepy chemistry for Halloween (part 1)