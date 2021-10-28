Genesee Co. judge tackles breast cancer for a second time

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/27/2021) - Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey is in remission now, but wants to encourage other women who may be facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

“In December of 2020, I got out of the chair I’m sitting in here right now. I thought I pulled a muscle in my back, and it was really hurting and so I called my doctor,” said Judge Barkey. She went to see her doctor, and a test found what she thought was a pulled muscle was actually breast cancer inside of her bone.

The diagnosis initially was shocking for Barkey, especially since she tackled breast cancer before. In 2008, a mammogram found the cancer in her breast. Barkey underwent a mastectomy. In the 13 years since the procedure, she has had a clean bill of health. “Absolutely nothing,” she said. “I get routine mammograms, I was on medication. I saw my cancer doctor every six months. I mean everything was just fine.

Flint area doctor, Paul Adams is Barkey’s cancer doctor. He helped to develop a treatment plan. “We always worry that there are a few cells that escaped the breast before surgery,” said Dr. Adams. “Breast cancer is a very chronic disease, especially in women that are postmenopausal. The likelihood of recurrence is actually higher after five years. So it’s a disease that typically relapses late.”

Barkey underwent a regiment of chemotherapy to kill the cancer that was inside of her bone. While it was tough, she wants others to know that for her the treatment was not impossible and she believes its what saved her life. “Chemotherapy when I was younger, you hear somebody get chemo, and the next thing you hear they died. It’s not that anymore,” said Barkey. “Did I lose weight? Yes. Did I lose all my hair? Yeah. Did I lose cancer? Absolutely.”

Judge Barkey was given then the all clear May 18th of this year, and as since returned to the bench. She now wants to encourage other women with her story on how she closed the case on cancer for a second time. “I feel great. I missed the time off when I had the chemo. It was rough it was rough, but not impossible. And it works, it wasn’t for nothing.”

