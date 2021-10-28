Genesee Township Officials mulling over medical marijuana licensing ordinances

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Shock from some Genesee Township residents on Thursday over a proposed medical marijuana licensing ordinance.

“Caregivers are under attack and right now that’s at a state and local level,” said Jeremy Rupinski.

Genesee County Compassion Club is a nonprofit business used for medical marijuana caregivers and patients.

Rupinski, president and director of the club said that they have been up and running for 12 years.

“I’m in shock that we’ve been in this community, this amount of time had a positive impact. And here we are facing an ordinance that would put us out of business and we haven’t even been talked to,” said Rupinski.

New ordinances were introduced to the township on Oct. 12.

Genesee Township held a board meeting where a medical marijuana zoning ordinance and medical marijuana licensing ordinance were introduced.

“Caregivers pretty much get free rein to do whatever they want in residential areas. And we have a lot of residents who were upset,” said Wayne Bates, Genesee Township Clerk. “Possible introduction of crime into residential areas… We need to be able to regulate it a little bit. We have to to have a compromise between both sides here.”

Rupinski said that he is concerned the Genesee County Compassion Club will have to close if the medical marijuana licensing ordinance is passed.

“Patients need a place to have an opportunity to vet caregivers to have an opportunity to check on what different medicines are available to see if the medicines will work for them. And to have people who can give them decent, informed education on what’s going to be best for their medicinal needs,” said Rupinski.

After hearing about the proposed ordinances caregivers and patients say they are concerned for the community.

“I’d say it’s a horrible decision, not only does it affect the well-being of their constituents, it affects the economy as a whole. There are 100′s of people who come here six days a week,” said Jon, caregiver & patient of Genesee County Compassion Club.

Wayne with the township said that they have no intention of putting anyone out of business they just want to regulate medical marijuana.

The proposed ordinances have not been approved and will be discussed at their next board meeting on Nov. 9.

