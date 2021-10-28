Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A little bit of bonus sunshine Thursday made for a decent late-October day across Mid-Michigan.  Even with winds blowing in from the east for the day, temperatures cruised through the 50s during the afternoon, with a few spots even topping the 60-degree mark.  The trend tonight will be for the clouds to increase as our next batch of rain moves in from the south.  The clouds will hold our temperatures up quite a bit.  Lows early Friday morning will be more than ten degrees above the average, which is now 37-degrees.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy Friday.  Periods of rain and rain showers will be the rule for the day.  No one location will experience a day-long rain, but there will be some rain showing up on First Alert Doppler Radar all day long.  The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see more rain than the north, but totals won’t be anywhere near what we had earlier this week.  As frisky easterly winds hold for the day, we won’t expect temperatures to move very much from the morning, to afternoon.

Lots of clouds and a few showers will linger into Saturday morning.  During the afternoon, some parts of Mid-Michigan will see some sunshine return.  Highs for the day will be in the middle 50s as a northerly breeze prevails.  Some of us will also see a little bit of sunshine on Sunday, but west-northwesterly winds will be a little bit stronger.  Highs will move easily through the 50s, and a few sprinkles are possible for the afternoon.  On ABC12 News we’ll let you know what the ghosts and goblins can expect Sunday evening. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Rain Moves Back into the Area Tonight...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
October 28th wjrt wx
WJRT October 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
October 28th wjrt wx
Warm today, rain moves in tonight
Peeks of Sun for Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report