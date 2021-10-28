Kearsley School threat determined to have originated out-of-state, deemed non-credible

KEARSLEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Kearsley High School had increased police presences on Thursday after a Snapchat threat made the rounds on social media.

The threat was determined to have no credibility and police say it actually originated from out of state.

It didn’t take more than a simple Google search to see that schools as close as Jackson, Michigan and as far as Jesuit High School in Northern California had increased police presence one day this week, all from the same Snapchat threat put out on social media.

The snapchat started circulating social media in mid-Michigan Wednesday evening with the image threatening gunfire at “JHS”.

The snapchat screengrab, which has multiple texts on it-- one saying it actually meant “KHS”-- not “JHS”

Kearsley High School Superintendent Paul Gaudard said in a note sent to parents that once brought to his attention, with the help of Genesee Township police it was determined the image actually originated from out of state.

Critical Incident Manger, Tom Mynsberg, said that this is becoming more common.

“There have been several of them that have generated out of state and I think the participates think they’re totally anonymous but there are ways to track them,” he said.

Mynsberg said that while this threat wasn’t credible, there are protocols that every school should have in place at all times.

“Its always something to be on guard for. You don’t want to dismiss it and then someone gets hurt. But there are protocols you can put in place. You can still maintain school and teaching our students-- but you make sure a threat doesn’t enter to hurt them and if it does were prepared to respond,” he said.

Mynsberg said that its critical to have open communication with parents, teachers and police to make sure everyone is able to help provide a safe learning environment.

This post lead to about a dozen schools across the country taking action on Thursday, and Mynsberg said that he believes they acted correctly by increasing police presence and taking extra precautions while investigating-- before just completely canceling school.

Kearlsey High School did tell ABC12 that Thursday’s classes have run smoothly and they are pleased the day went without any disruptions.

According to an ABC affiliate, the post originated in Jupiter, Florida. Police say an arrest has been made.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.