Kildee sees progress with negotiations over President Biden’s spending plans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would help repair some key infrastructure holes in Michigan.

But there’s still no agreement in Congress on the president’s plan to spend trillions of dollars and the clock is ticking. But one small step at a time, those baby steps are quickly getting bigger.

Whatever that decision does come to, it will have long-term effects in Michigan. Democrat Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint sat in on negotiations Wednesday. He said progress is being made while it may be hard to see.

“I think we have to step back and not see everything as a crisis,” Kildee said. “When there’s a debate and negotiation, there’s a lot of disagreement. We’re moving -- maybe too slowly for some -- but moving in the right direction. We’re so much closer to yes than we were a while back.”

The social spending bill was originally proposed at $3.5 trillion, but it’s now expected to be closer to half of that initial size.

A few weeks ago, Biden visited Michigan with hopes of gain support for the Build Back Better plan. If the bill is approved, more than a dozen construction projects will move forward in Mid-Michigan.

However, Kildee said funding to remove lead water service lines from drinking water infrastructure nationwide still needs to be addressed in the bill.

“In the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have significant investment in lead pipes, but not enough,” he said. “We’re still working on the details as to what’s in and what’s out in the Build Back Better Act. The president and I have talked about making sure we get every lead pipe out of the ground in America.”

The trillion-dollar physical infrastructure bill passed by the Senate has yet to come up for a vote in the House. The goal is to have the House vote on that package Thursday, but it’s unclear if that will be done without a deal on the larger social infrastructure bill.

