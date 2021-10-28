Low-income defendants in Michigan get easier access to no-cost criminal defense

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Defendants who can’t afford a criminal defense attorney in Michigan will have easier access to court-appointed legal counsel under new standards announced Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs ratified new standards proposed by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission to remove some barriers for courts to provide defense attorneys at no charge for people facing charges who can’t afford help.

The new state standard allows court officials to assume defendants can’t afford a defense attorney if they receive public assistance or make less than double the federal poverty guidelines.

That means a single person making about $25,000 a year or someone from a family of five with income of less than $62,000 automatically would qualify for legal defense counsel at no charge. Defendants can ask for income screening at any time.

“This flexibility is particularly important during a pandemic, and allows for these real-life circumstances to factor into the screening process,” said Interim Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Chairwoman Christine Green.

The new standard also directs court officials not to seek reimbursement of attorney fees from defendants who are declared indigent.

“Trying to collect defense costs from people who have no ability to pay creates more problems than it solves,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “The new standard is common sense and recognizes that money must not be a prerequisite for representation or justice.”

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks said the new standards consider each defendant’s personal financial situation before determining whether they can afford an attorney.

“By carefully considering each person’s ability to pay, this standard compassionately balances the need for recouping costs with fundamental fairness,” she said.

