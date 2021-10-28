Advertisement

MidMichigan Health expands into Upper Peninsula with new affiliation

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is the eighth affiliated with the Midland-based health system
War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is joining the MidMichigan Health network.
War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is joining the MidMichigan Health network.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - MidMichigan Health is expanding its reach into the Upper Peninsula with a new affiliation agreement announced Thursday.

The Midland-based health care and hospital system signed an agreement with War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, making it the eighth hospital in the MidMichigan Health system. The affiliation should be finalized early in 2022.

“This is a very exciting time for our organization. We are pleased to have reached this portion of the agreement and look forward to completing the final steps to become part of the MidMichigan Health family,” said David Jahn, president and CEO of War Memorial Hospital.

He said the affiliation will give Upper Peninsula residents access to better services and more advanced care. War Memorial has been studying the affiliation with MidMichigan Health since April.

“We believe coming together will make our organizations stronger,” said Dr. Diane Postler-Slattery, president and CEO of MidMichigan Health. “More importantly, the communities we serve will benefit from our collaboration with enhanced services and the delivery of trusted, reliable and high-quality health care.”

MidMichigan Health, which is part of the University of Michigan Health network, already operates hospitals in Midland, Alma, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Mount Pleasant and West Branch. The system employs 8,800 people across the 23 counties it serves.

War Memorial Hospital has 49 in-patient beds and employs 900 people in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.

