Parts of Kettering University without heat and hot water after a system failure Tuesday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students attending Kettering University are dealing with more than homework and tests this week.

Part of campus are without heat and hot water. It’s an issue that started late Tuesday night.

For the past two days, Kettering students and teachers have been dealing with a chill in the air.

It’s not due to the weather outside, but inside the classroom after a steam heating system failed.

“My math class in particular is by far the worst. It’s got to be 50 degrees in there. And everyone is bundled up in gloves and sweatshirts and big winter jackets,” said Nick Pruett, a Kettering 2nd Year Student.

Some students took to social media to voice their displeasure as the temperatures dipped.

“This hasn’t made a huge difference in my classes. It’s already getting fairly cold out. I walk to class. I live right across the street from school. So, I walk to class. I just wear heavier clothing and then I just don’t take it off,” added Andrew Dowdell, another Kettering 2nd Year Student.

Thompson residence hall did have their heat and hot water restored Wednesday evening. However, the Academic building and Campus Center - with the exception of food services are still waiting for repairs which are on-going.

Kettering Interim Director of Marketing and Communications Betsy Homsher, told ABC12 that the university sent out notices about the issue and are doing what they can to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“Our facilities team and outside contractors are hard at work and have been hard at work since the system failed on Tuesday,” said Homsher.

Kettering officials said that they hope to have heat and water restored to the affected buildings by the end of the day next Tuesday.

