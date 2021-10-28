Resentencing hearing begins for man convicted in brutal 1997 Saginaw murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - He was convicted of being involved in a crime that outraged the city of Saginaw.

But he’s back in court, looking for a chance at parole.

Shytour Williams was 15 years old in 1997 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the brutal murder of Karen King.

A Supreme Court ruling now allows teen juvenile lifers a chance at parole, but the hearing to decide that also brings back pain for the victim’s family.

The hearing will continue tomorrow and Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice says he won’t make a ruling on resentencing until January.

So Karen King’s family has a couple of months of having to relive the horror of the first week of 1997.

“Reliving the whole nightmare again,” is how Greg King, the father of Karen King describes being back at the Saginaw County Courthouse.

The nightmare for King and his family started on January 3rd, 1997 when his daughter, Karen, an 18-year-old Michigan State University student home on holiday break, went to this store in Saginaw to get ingredients for a family dinner.

She was kidnapped by Shytour Williams and his 25-year-old cousin August, who was on parole. They showed her off to friends, raped her and killed her.

They both were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for those 17 and younger is a form of cruel and unusual punishment, which allows Shytour Williams, who was 15 at the time of the crime, an opportunity for parole.

Williams is now represented by Michigan State Assistant Appellate Defender Sofia Nelson, who says Williams was a child when he was convicted, and a child’s brain is not fully formed. A University of Michigan professor testified to that point.

“From our neuroscience findings over the last couple of decades that our sense of when adolescence ends in terms of reaching adult maturity specifically with respect with brain development is in the mid 20′s,” Dr. Daniel Keating testified.

Former Michigan Department of Corrections Director Patricia Caruso testified that about 150 juvenile lifers have now been paroled.

“I think only one juvenile lifer who was paroled came back,” Caruso testified.

Testifying via Zoom from prison was August Williams, who said his younger cousin didn’t participate in the murder. The King family again had to hear graphic details of the crime, and doesn’t believe Shytour Williams should get a chance at parole.

“My daughter still buried, that’s the only place we can see her, I don’t get to touch her, I don’t get to talk to her, I guess I do talk to her when I’m there,” says Greg King.

“My sister will never be around, I will never have nieces and nephews and she will never know her nephews,” says Sandy King, Karen’s sister.

The hearing will continue tomorrow and Shytour Williams is expected to testify.

And again, the judge is not expected to render his decision on re-sentencing until January 10th.

