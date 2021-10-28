Warm today, rain moves in tonight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the area to the south along with a trough will bring us rain tomorrow, so if you have anything you need to do outside, today is the better day!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s! It’ll be a little windy with an E wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll have a lot of clouds today with the chance of running into spotty drizzle.

Tonight more widespread rain moves in after midnight. Lows will only be in the lower 50s with winds out of the E at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow there won’t be a lot of change in the temps –we’ll stay relatively constant in the low 50s all day long. Showers will continue on and off through the day and evening, lingering into Saturday. Winds tomorrow will be out of the ENE at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Rainfall totals look to be around ¼”.

Afternoon temps Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

