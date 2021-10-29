Advertisement

An arrest has been made in the Clare County explosion case

David Hannaford has been charged Friday by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with:...
David Hannaford has been charged Friday by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with: Explosives – Placing Near Property Causing Physical Injury.(Office of the Clare County Sheriff)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Office of the Clare County Sheriff’s department released that there has been an arrest made in the Clare County explosion case that happened Tuesday.

It is said that David Hannaford, 36, of Lake, was charged with Explosives, Placing Near Property Causing Physical Injury, on Friday by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said that Hannaford had been renting a storage facility unit where the explosion occurred. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

This arrest comes after two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a box exploded at a Clare County storage facility.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says one of the women was holding the box when the blast happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patriot Storage, 3084 E. Maple in Grant Township just west of Clare.

RELATED: Two women injured after box explodes at Clare County storage facility

Hannaford was arraigned in 80th District Court with bond was set at $200,000 cash / surety.

Officials have said that a joint investigation with multiple departments remains ongoing.

