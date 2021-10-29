Advertisement

Flint car dealer’s business license suspended during investigation

Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.(Michigan SOS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint car dealer is prohibited from completing deals while the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office continues an investigation.

The office suspended the licenses for Republic Auto Sales at 3640 S. Saginaw St. and owner Michael Ignace.

State officials say they tried to schedule a preliminary teleconference as part of an investigation on Oct. 11 and Ignace indicated he received the notice, but he failed to appear or provide documentation as required.

Regulators attempted another meeting with Ignace on Oct. 20, but he again did not attend or provide documents. State officials notified Ignace and Republic Auto Sales that his license to operate is suspended as of Wednesday.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, which regulates auto dealerships, is investigating unspecified complaints and violations at Republic Auto Sales. The dealership cannot sell vehicles until Ignace schedules a hearing, provides documents and addresses allegations against him.

Anyone with a complaint against Republic Auto Sales should call the Secretary of State’s Office of Investigative Services automotive line at 517-335-1410.

