Flint City Council president seeks payment of $875 for lawsuit against colleagues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council President Kate Fields wants reimbursement for $875 she spent on a successful lawsuit, in which a judge blocked a 30-day gag order.

That cost eventually may be passed along to Flint’s taxpayers. But Fields challenged her fellow council members to disclose how much the city spent on the Open Meetings Act lawsuit

A split Flint City Council voted 5-4 in late September to censure Fields a day after she removed First Ward Councilman Eric Mays from a meeting. She claimed the action was due to his repeated attacks on fellow council members during the meeting.

The censure came with a 30-day gag order, which wouldn’t allow Fields to speak during meetings or carry out her duties as council president by leading the meetings. She filed a lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court and Judge Joseph Farah ruled the gag order cannot be enforced under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Since her lawsuit was successful, Fields said she plans to ask the city for reimbursement of her costs -- $700 in attorney fees and $175 for court filing fees. So called “fee-shifting” provisions for lawsuit winners are included in state and federal laws.

Fields said she is not asking for a financial judgment from the city -- only reimbursement of her costs for bringing the lawsuit.

“I also understand that taxpayers may not be pleased if they are required to reimburse me for the $875 I spent to uphold the requirements of the Open Meetings Act,” she said. “But people should know that the city has committed to paying a law firm thousands of dollars to argue a losing battle in court to keep me silent.”

Fields called on her City Council colleagues to disclose exactly how much the city spent on their behalf for the lawsuit.

The costs may increase, as the case may not be over. Some council members plan to ask the Michigan Court of Appeals to reconsider Farah’s injunction, which prevented them from enforcing the gag order on Fields.

“This will no doubt cost thousands more taxpayer dollars and people are entitled to know how much,” she said.

The Flint City Council already has spent over $30,000 in 2021 on lawsuits involving members.

Mays, who is pushing for the appeal of Fields’ lawsuit, is seeing his wages garnished to pay back $35,000 the city spent on defending itself from a separate lawsuit he filed in U.S. District Court last year. The lawsuit came after Mays was handcuffed and removed from a meeting.

Mays received a 30-day ban from attending council meetings after the incident during the March 4, 2020, meeting.

