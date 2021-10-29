Food Bank of Eastern Michigan launches annual $1 million fundraising drive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is kicking off its annual holiday fundraising campaign.

This year’s holiday season fundraising goal is $1 million. Businesses are encouraged to start their own campaigns to help reach the food bank’s goal.

For every dollar donated, the food banks says it can help put six meals on the table for families in need. President and CEO Kara Ross said the need is even greater than last year.

”We’ve gone from doing 31 million pounds to over 51 million pounds,” she said. “Sixty-five percent more food and the need isn’t letting up in areas that are still recovering.”

