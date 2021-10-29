Former University of Michigan football player continuing protest on game day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Plenty of attention is being paid to the game on the field tomorrow in East Lansing.

But away from the stadium hype, attention is also being given to the troubling experiences being shared by some former student athletes at the schools.

ABC12 News has learned survivors of abuse by team doctors at both University of Michigan and Michigan State are planning to protest tomorrow.

Former University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn will be rooting for his favorite college team Saturday when the Spartans take on the Wolverines.

“I hope for a really good game, I think it’s going to be an old school knock down drag out low score and GO Blue,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn won’t be in the stands though, instead he’ll be standing in front of the house of the President of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, exactly where he has been for three weeks.

“Yeah we are going to be out here during the game, as we were last game, I mean I am 21 days in I plan to be out here 100 days,” he said.

Vaughn and others are hoping to draw attention to the abuse they say they suffered under late University of Michigan athletic doctor, Robert Anderson.

“That the testicular cancer and the prostate cancer exams that we were subjected to under the guise of medicine were basically fetishes of a serial predator and serial rapist,” said Vaughn.

The experience leaving him with mixed emotions about his time spent on the campus of the university.

“Anger, shame, betrayal, lot of questions on how something like this could happen for so long and still processing it today,” he said.

While fans of both universities will be picking sides Saturday, Vaughn is hoping to unite them around a bigger cause.

Vaughn said that he has not met with anyone from the University.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.