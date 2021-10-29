Advertisement

Fuzzy Friday: James the bunny from the Humane Society of Genesee County

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - James the bunny is looking for a forever home.

He is staying with the Humane Society of Genesee County and his siblings recently got adopted.

The organization is hosting its second annual Trunks and Tails event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the shelter, 3325 S. Dort Highway in Burton. Trick-or-treating will be available for children and pets.

