Genesee County Sheriff’s Department holds first ever meet the candidates forum

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Behind bars, with a voice. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office held its first ever meet the candidates forum for more than three dozen jail inmates at the county jail on Friday.

The town hall style meeting allowed for 27 candidates who will be on the Nov. 2 ballot to speak to inmates and make their case for why they’re running.

This is really about changing the culture of what happens inside the Genesee County Jail. All 38 inmates who are registered voters come from a variety of backgrounds and are all their for own reasons.

This event was making sure they knew that they not only had a vote, but also a voice.

”I want to show that we need to do things different. When I say we, as a society. This jail has been here 185 years. We do the same things. And when I saw that we could actually change culture through education over two years ago -- and I had the ability to do it -- I continued to seek ways,” said Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson.

One of those ways, came out on Friday. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department holding its first ever meet the candidates forum.

There are 27 candidates running for various elected positions throughout the county, talking directly with their constituents.

In this case, inmates who are registered voters inside the Genesee County Jail.

Candidates each had three minutes to talk with a Q & A at the end.

An ABC12 observation revealed a crowd that was incredibly engaged Friday morning, as the inmates were taking a sincere interest in the candidates and the positions they’re running for.

They asked questions, they clapped and respected the people who decided to show up for them, because they too are people who have a voice.

“I’ve noticed that there is a natural distrust on people and different sides. Yet today -- they may have been in orange overalls and candidates may be in civilian clothes -- but that was washed away when they started talking and positions were being told,” said Swanson.

All 38 people today will be voting absentee, and they probably have a better understanding of who will be on their ballot.

