JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

A little bit of bonus sunshine Thursday made for a decent late-October day across Mid-Michigan. Even with winds blowing in from the east for the day, temperatures cruised through the 50s during the afternoon, with a few spots even topping the 60-degree mark. The trend tonight will be for cloudy skies to hold as our next batch of rain overspreads lower Michigan. The clouds will hold our temperatures up quite a bit. Lows early Friday morning will be more than ten degrees above the average, which is now 37-degrees.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy Friday. Periods of rain and rain showers will be the rule for the day. No one location will experience a day-long rain, but there will be some rain showing up on First Alert Doppler Radar all day long. The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see more rain than the north, but totals won’t be anywhere near what we had earlier this week. As frisky easterly winds hold for the day, we won’t expect temperatures to move very much from the morning, to afternoon.

Lots of clouds and a few showers will linger into Saturday morning. During the afternoon, some parts of Mid-Michigan will see some sunshine return. Highs for the day will be in the middle 50s as a northerly breeze prevails. Some of us will also see a little bit of sunshine on Sunday, but west-northwesterly winds will be a little bit stronger. Highs will move easily through the 50s, and a few sprinkles are possible for the afternoon. On ABC12 News we’ll let you know what the ghosts and goblins can expect Sunday evening. - JR