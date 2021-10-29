Linden Middle School disciplines students who made Nazi salute

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - A disturbing photo circulating social media on Friday shows about half a dozen middle school students making what appears to be a Nazi salute.

ABC12 has learned that the image was taken at Linden Middle School Thursday night during an after-school event.

The school’s administration was shown this image Friday morning and has been investigating the situation since.

Just making the gesture is enough for disciplinary actions according to Linden School’s Student Handbook.

The handbook states that the act of using obscene, derogatory, or profane language and gestures is against the code of conduct and can result in disciplinary action.

The image posted on Facebook sparking dozens of comments from Linden residents asking if the children actually knew what the gesture meant or not.

It’s a question that Carolyn Normandin, Regional Director for Michigan’s Anti-Defamation League, says is valid.

“Young people are doing this kind of thing-- mimicking practices that maybe they are not fully aware of what they mean or how hurtful this kind of thing is. It’s concerning,” said Normandin.

She believes this can be an educational moment for all students.

“I believe the school is taking this seriously and are being very thoughtful. I commend the school staff and the principal for being careful and thoughtful as they pursue answers to this.” Normandin said. “An incident like this does not make a school bad, or the students bad.”

She said that it’s a case that needs to be examined, but the students must move forward in explanation of why it’s wrong.

Linden School Superintendent, Russ Ciesielski addressed the incident in a letter sent home to parents Friday afternoon.

The letter reads as followed:

“Dear LCS Families, Today, Linden Middle School staff were made aware of a photo that was taken during a school sponsored event on Thursday evening. This unfortunate situation is currently under investigation, and we will continue to communicate with all parents and students that are involved. Linden Community Schools is committed to all of our students, and to creating a school environment that is safe and secure. Please be assured that any behaviors that cause our students, staff, and/or school environment to be, or feel, unsafe will be dealt with in the appropriate manner. Linden Community Schools remains a welcoming district that is committed to equity and inclusivity with our students, staff, and parents. LCS staff will continue to reiterate the expectations for student behavior and the understanding that inappropriate actions have consequences that impact the well-being of our students, staff, and community.”

Click here to read the full statement from Linden Community Schools Superintendent, Russ Ciesielski.

Normandin tells ABC12 she has sent educational resources to Linden Middle School to help navigate conversations between staff and students.

Those who are interested can also find those resources online at ADL.org

