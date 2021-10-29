Advertisement

Man shot and killed at Bridgeport Township gas station

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died after a shooting outside a gas station in Bridgeport Township on Thursday evening.

Police responded to the Lucky Corner Store and Marathon gas station at 4570 Dixie Highway around 5:15 p.m. Officers found the victim in the parking lot outside the store, according to the Bridgeport Township Police Department.

The victim, who lived in Saginaw, was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Investigators were looking for a single male suspect on Friday, but no description was available. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.

