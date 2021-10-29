Advertisement

Michigan court again vacates restrictions on petition drives

The defunct law prohibits petition circulators from collecting more than 15% of signatures from a single district
Petitions
Petitions(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has again struck down changes to the state’s ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

Friday’s ruling is the latest in a legal fight that began after Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder enacted the 2018 law. It made it harder to mount ballot initiatives.

Many parts have never taken effect because of an opinion from Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and court decisions.

The court negated a 15% cap on signatures from any one congressional district. It also nullified requirements that paid circulators file an affidavit and that petitions say whether circulators are paid or not.

