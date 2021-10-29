Michigan creating new stockpile of medical supplies

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will start stockpiling crucial medical supplies under a new bill signed into law Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin collecting supplies necessary for an emergency and list the total amounts of products in the state’s possession online. The state will prioritize adding Michigan-made products to the stockpile.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4087 on Friday to create the stockpile, which is a response to critical shortages of gloves, masks, gowns, face shields and other supplies last year during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had an immense impact on our state’s healthcare system and its ability to provide quality care in critical conditions,” Whitmer said. “This bill will ensure that our state’s health care system is better equipped to handle future emergencies.”

Republican State Rep. Jeff Yaroch of Richmond, who is a paramedic and former firefighter, sponsored the state stockpile legislation. He said many people believe the federal government maintains a stockpile of medical equipment for the country, but that hasn’t happened.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the COVID pandemic, and one of them is we must be better prepared as a state for this type of emergency,” Yaroch said.

