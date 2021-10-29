Michigan Supreme Court to review law forcing convicts to pay bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Supreme Court will review a law that allows communities to collect millions of dollars from poor criminal defendants.

The court says it will hear arguments in a case from Alpena County, where Travis Johnson was ordered to pay $1,200 for a pair of convictions.

The question is whether it’s constitutional to ask poor criminals to pay local courts, especially when a judge knows a conviction would bring in cash.

State law allows judges to order convicts pay a portion of a court’s operating costs, including salaries, the cost to keep the lights on, and for floors to be waxed in courthouses throughout the state.

