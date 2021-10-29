Michigan townships allowed to change their names under new process

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Townships across Michigan can change their names if voters approve.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4637 on Friday, which lays out a process for townships to take on a new name with approval from voters. Michigan law already allows cities and villages to change their names as part of a charter amendment.

The bill passed the Michigan House with an overwhelming majority in support last July and passed the Michigan Senate earlier this month with a unanimous vote.

The new law may be of interest to places like Fenton Township, Flint Township, Flushing Township, Grand Blanc Township, Montrose Township and Saginaw Township, which border cities with the same name.

Flint Township considered changing its name to Carman Hills Township in 2017, but the process never got far due to the roadblock in Michigan’s laws. Previous measures to allow township name changes died in the Legislature in 2018.

The Michigan Townships Association says 28% of townships across the state share names. Mid-Michigan has multiple Beaver Townships, Richfield Townships and Washington Townships.

Townships that want a new name would have to place a measure for a vote of residents in an August primary or November general election. A two-thirds majority would have to approve the new name for it become official.

