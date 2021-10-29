Michigan tweaks Recreation Passport to allow two-year registrations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists can pay for two years of their Recreation Passport at one time under a new bill signed into law on Friday.

House Bill 4026 allows the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office to sell a two-year Recreation Passport for a base price of $20 if drivers opt to renew the registration for their vehicles for two years.

The passport base prices remain at $10 for one year and $5 for motorcycles, but both have increased along with the Consumer Price Index. The single-year price for vehicles increased to $12 beginning in March 2020.

Recreation Passports provide entry into all state parks, recreation areas and boat launches.

The optional program started in 2010, when Michigan was facing a significant budget shortfall. Lawmakers created the passport to make state parks more accessible for residents and raise more revenue to support parks.

Recreation Passport sales provide about a quarter of state parks funding. Camping reservation fees, gas and mineral royalties and miscellaneous revenue sources make up most of the rest.

Funding sources outside the Department of Natural Resources, including Michigan’s general fund budget, provide just 6.5% of parks funding.

