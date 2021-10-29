Advertisement

Mid-Michigan receiving $54 million for Edenville Dam disaster restoration

The Edenville Dam about two and a half hours after it failed on May 19, 2020.
The Edenville Dam about two and a half hours after it failed on May 19, 2020.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Areas of Mid-Michigan affected by the Edenville Dam disaster in May 2020 are receiving $54.5 million to rebuild housing, infrastructure and their economy.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland announced the funding Friday as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

“This is significant funding for Midland, Gladwin and the region,” he said. “I have been working with local leaders to address the needs of our community and I know this funding will make a positive difference for the future of our region.”

Moolenaar did not announce how residents, businesses or organizations can apply for a share of the funding.

Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties experienced severe flooding after the Edenville Dam failed on May 19, 2020. That sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River, where they overwhelmed the Sanford Dam and flooded vast areas of Midland.

Damage estimates after the floodwaters receded reached at least $200 million to homes, businesses, organizations and public infrastructure. Former President Donald Trump declared a federal State of Emergency in 2020, which allowed additional FEMA support for the area.

Moolenaar said the new funding can be used for “long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation, in the most impacted and distressed areas” after the disaster.

