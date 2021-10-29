Neighborhood watch groups say mini stations will help keep mischief managed on Halloween weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The last couple of years the City of Flint has seen an increase in crime during both Angel’s Night and Halloween. Neighborhood watch groups say the reopening of the Flint’s mini police stations will be another asset in working to keep community mischief managed.

For the last 7 years Cheryl Christoff works to patrol the West Flint community with her neighborhood watch program--on a busy holiday weekend it’s no different.

“We consider ourselves reporters so as we travel through our neighborhood and we see something concerning, we are using our cell phones to report,” president of the West Flint Community Watch, Cheryl Christoff said.

The past few years she hasn’t seen too much ruckus during the weekend but with crime rising in the area Christoff says it’s a toss up on what to expect and it’s always best to be prepared.

“Information is provided to us from law enforcement,” Christoff said. “They help us understand how to protect ourselves, and how to do the reporting, how to make a description of a vehicle, description of a person so that’s the kind of preparation that we do.”

This Halloween the West Flint Community Watch group will have extra support just around the corner. Last week the city of Flint reopened 4 mini police stations including one on the border of the West Flint community patrol zone near Kettering University.

“We’ve partnered with many organizations as well as the city of flint to make our neighborhood better and we’re happy that the mini stations will be functioning as another asset to the community,” Christoff said.

She adds it’s reopening is a start to having more help in keeping the community safe year round.

“It’s going to be a new experience for us because they haven’t been in existence until recently,” Christoff said. “I hope to develop a relationship with the mini station and we will try to make that one of the stops in our neighborhood.”

While some veteran patrol members will be looking out for families this weekend, they are always in search of more volunteers.

If you are interested in how you can help keep your community safe you can reach out to Flint Neighborhoods United and they will be able to put you in contact with your local community watch program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.