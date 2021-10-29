Organizations release 4,000 sturgeon in Mid-Michigan rivers since 2017

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several wildlife and waterway organizations have teamed up to release over 4,000 lake sturgeon hatchlings into the Saginaw Bay watershed over the past four years.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Michigan Sea Grant, The Conservation Fund, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, Michigan State University and others announced the milestone on Friday.

The organizations released 728 immature lake sturgeon this fall to reach the milestone. The prehistoric fish were put into the Cass, Tittabawassee, Flint and Shiawassee rivers in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“This is an extremely exciting milestone in this long-term effort to bring this keystone species back from the brink of extinction,” said Michael Kelly of The Conservation Fund and Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network. “We know the effort is working, because while they cannot be targeted, there have been several incidental catches of the stocked fish by anglers fishing for walleye and other species along the Saginaw River tributaries.”

Lake sturgeon date back more than 130 million years, which predates most dinosaur populations. They live near shore in water that is 15 to 30 feet deep, where they find a steady diet of snails, crustaceans, insects, mussels and small fish to feed on.

Sturgeon were nearly eliminated from the Saginaw Bay watershed in the early 1900s due to habitat loss, pollution and overfishing. A small remnant of the species remains.

Lake sturgeon have a lifespan of 55 years of males and 80 to 150 years for females. But they take 15 years for males and 20 to 25 years for females to gain reproduction ability.

Wildlife organizations harvest sturgeon eggs from Michigan waterways and raise them at a state fish hatchery in Cheboygan County’s Black Lake area and at a federal hatchery in Genoa, Wisconsin. They are brought back to Michigan and released in Great Lakes Bay Region rivers.

“While this is a very long-term effort, the sturgeon reintroduction is already successful because it was preceded by strong community support to improve the overall habitat and health of the river,” said Randy Claramunt of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The only known reproducing sturgeon populations in Michigan are based in the St. Mary’s River near Sault Ste. Marie and the upper St. Clair River north of Detroit. Sturgeon fishing is prohibited in Michigan except for a very short season on Black Lake in Northern Michigan.

“Stocking lake sturgeon (and efforts at their restoration in general) is like planting a tree. They are so long lived, it’s really a gift we are giving to future generations of anglers and citizens. We may not be around to see the full fruits of our efforts” said DNR Fisheries Research Biologist David Fielder.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.