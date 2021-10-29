Advertisement

Organizations release 4,000 sturgeon in Mid-Michigan rivers since 2017

Biologists are working to re-establish the sturgeon population in the Saginaw Bay watershed
Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several wildlife and waterway organizations have teamed up to release over 4,000 lake sturgeon hatchlings into the Saginaw Bay watershed over the past four years.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Michigan Sea Grant, The Conservation Fund, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, Michigan State University and others announced the milestone on Friday.

The organizations released 728 immature lake sturgeon this fall to reach the milestone. The prehistoric fish were put into the Cass, Tittabawassee, Flint and Shiawassee rivers in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“This is an extremely exciting milestone in this long-term effort to bring this keystone species back from the brink of extinction,” said Michael Kelly of The Conservation Fund and Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network. “We know the effort is working, because while they cannot be targeted, there have been several incidental catches of the stocked fish by anglers fishing for walleye and other species along the Saginaw River tributaries.”

Lake sturgeon date back more than 130 million years, which predates most dinosaur populations. They live near shore in water that is 15 to 30 feet deep, where they find a steady diet of snails, crustaceans, insects, mussels and small fish to feed on.

Sturgeon were nearly eliminated from the Saginaw Bay watershed in the early 1900s due to habitat loss, pollution and overfishing. A small remnant of the species remains.

Lake sturgeon have a lifespan of 55 years of males and 80 to 150 years for females. But they take 15 years for males and 20 to 25 years for females to gain reproduction ability.

Wildlife organizations harvest sturgeon eggs from Michigan waterways and raise them at a state fish hatchery in Cheboygan County’s Black Lake area and at a federal hatchery in Genoa, Wisconsin. They are brought back to Michigan and released in Great Lakes Bay Region rivers.

“While this is a very long-term effort, the sturgeon reintroduction is already successful because it was preceded by strong community support to improve the overall habitat and health of the river,” said Randy Claramunt of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The only known reproducing sturgeon populations in Michigan are based in the St. Mary’s River near Sault Ste. Marie and the upper St. Clair River north of Detroit. Sturgeon fishing is prohibited in Michigan except for a very short season on Black Lake in Northern Michigan.

“Stocking lake sturgeon (and efforts at their restoration in general) is like planting a tree. They are so long lived, it’s really a gift we are giving to future generations of anglers and citizens. We may not be around to see the full fruits of our efforts” said DNR Fisheries Research Biologist David Fielder.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Lake sturgeon in Mid-Michigan
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Flint car dealer’s business license suspended during investigation
James the bunny visited from the Humane Society of Genesee County.
Fuzzy Friday: James the bunny from the Humane Society of Genesee County
Word of Life Christian Church in Flint is hosting Candyland 2021.
Word of Life Christian Church hosting Candyland event for Halloween