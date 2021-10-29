Advertisement

Rainy Day

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system passing to the south will bring us rain showers on and off throughout the day. Scattered rain will continue overnight and into Saturday as well before we dry out and cool off for next week.

Today’s temps won’t change much – we’ll see mid 50s for the afternoon. Winds will pick up to around 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, for the afternoon hours, then we’ll lose the gusts this evening. Keep the umbrella handy with passing showers.

Scattered rain continues tonight, so any football games tonight and tailgating for college football tomorrow will be muddy! Overall rainfall totals will be between ¼-1/2″ for most.

Tonight’s temps stay mild, falling to the  upper 40s to low 50s, then we’re back to the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Saturday will be cloudy with the chance of rain diminishing in the afternoon and evening – those further north and west may even see a bit of sunshine!

Sunday features some sun, some clouds, with the slim chance of a sprinkle or two. Highs will be near 60! Temps for trick or treating will fall from the low 50s to mid 40s into the nighttime hours.

