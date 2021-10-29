Roscommon County man convicted of federal child pornography charges

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old faces decades in prison after a federal jury convicted him of child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say Scott Lantzy, who has four previous criminal sexual conduct convictions, came under investigation after impersonating an EMT to help an injured high school football player. He came onto the field to help the player and went to the hospital with him.

Lantzy, who is a registered sex offender, contacted the player again the following day.

Months earlier, prosecutors say Lantzy befriended another high school student and he offered to housesit for Lantzy. He called the student and told him where to find a camera and condoms, so the student could send him pictures of what he was doing in Lantzy’s house.

After Lantzy returned home, the student reported seeing child pornography images on his phone, which led the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant.

Lantzy was on trial for four days in U.S. District Court in Bay City. Federal prosecutors say the jury deliberated for 45 minutes before finding Lantzy guilty of the following charges:

Two counts of possession with intent to view child pornography.

One count of possession of child pornography.

One count of transporting child pornography.

One count of receiving child pornography.

Lantzy faces up to 40 years in a federal penitentiary when he is sentenced on Feb. 3 before U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City.

