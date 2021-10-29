Shytour Williams apologizes to King family during emotional hearing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - I”f I could, talk to her, tell her that I am sorry, I am so so sorry for everything.”

Those words from convicted killer Shytour Williams, as a hearing to determine how long will have to remain in prison wrapped up.

Williams was 15years old in 1997 when he participated in the carjacking and kidnapping, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Karen King.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, but a Supreme Court ruling has given juvenile lifers a shot at freedom.

Williams was on the stand for close to three hours, saying he was a coward for not helping Karen King as she he claims she was killed by his cousin.

The now-40-year-old Williams was emotional as he talked about his childhood, daily alcohol and drug use around the age of twelve, and the events of January 3rd, 1997.

He said that his older cousin, August Williams talked about “getting paid” that day, which resulted in the two carjacking and kidnapping 18-year-old college student Karen King at a Saginaw store in what was a random attack.

August Williams testified earlier he acted alone in the rape and murder of Karen.

In support of the possibility of parole for Shytour, forensic psychologist Carol Holden took the stand saying she interviewed Williams and believes he is not somebody who’s incapable of rehabilitation or irreparably corrupt.

But the real emotion in today’s hearing came when appellate attorney Sofia Nelson asked Williams what he put Karen King through.

“I put her through hell. Mental anguish that can’t be explained. The possibilities that life offers, her finding love, having kids, growing old, if only if I could have did something, but I didn’t, I didn’t do nothing, I chose the cowardly way, in so many words, by not doing anything, allowing this to happen to her, for her to be tortured, murdered and raped,” he testified.

He also apologized the King family.

“I stole a lot from them, I stole their happiness, their joy, their sunshine and a lot of their soul. I know Mrs. King, the pain she’s feeling is unbearable,” he said.

“He can be as sorry as he wants now, this many years later, my daughter is dead, she is buried, I don’t get to hug her,” says Greg King, Karen’s father when asked about the apology.

He says the words of Williams from the late 1990′s trial still resonate with him, more so than today’s apology.

“He was asked by his lawyer, are you sorry you did, and without hesitation, he said I’m sorry I got caught,” said Mr. King.

Judge Manvel Trice is expected to make a decision on re-sentencing sometime after January 10th.

He can sentence Williams to life in prison, or consider a term of years, with the minimum being 25 years.

