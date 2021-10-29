Spartan and Wolverine fans gear up for the big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and Michigan State will be meeting for the 114th time on Saturday and for the first time since 1964, both are Top 10 ranked teams.

As of Friday, both teams are undefeated, and with such a heated rivalry, both teams are fired up to spoil the other’s perfect record.

Michigan is known for the Backyard Brawl, and this year fans are ready for the big game.

“I like our running back Walker III. I think he’s outstanding. He’s like another Barry Sanders. I think we may have another Barry Sanders on our hands and I also think he may be a good candidate for the Heisman trophy,” said one Michigan State fan.

Others tell ABC12, it will be the blue who walk away winners.

No matter where we are, it doesn’t matter where we stand. We’re coming through,” said a U of M fan.

Win or lose, green or blue, fans can agree there isn’t anything quite like rivalry week in Michigan.

“It’s always more fun when everyone’s excited about it. I think the players like it too, because they feel the energy in the stadium, so its fun,” said one fan.

The back yard brawl kicks off Saturday at noon in East Lansing.

