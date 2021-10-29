Advertisement

Spartan and Wolverine fans gear up for the big game

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and Michigan State will be meeting for the 114th time on Saturday and for the first time since 1964, both are Top 10 ranked teams.

As of Friday, both teams are undefeated, and with such a heated rivalry, both teams are fired up to spoil the other’s perfect record.

Michigan is known for the Backyard Brawl, and this year fans are ready for the big game.

“I like our running back Walker III. I think he’s outstanding. He’s like another Barry Sanders. I think we may have another Barry Sanders on our hands and I also think he may be a good candidate for the Heisman trophy,” said one Michigan State fan.

Others tell ABC12, it will be the blue who walk away winners.

No matter where we are, it doesn’t matter where we stand. We’re coming through,” said a U of M fan.

Win or lose, green or blue, fans can agree there isn’t anything quite like rivalry week in Michigan.

“It’s always more fun when everyone’s excited about it. I think the players like it too, because they feel the energy in the stadium, so its fun,” said one fan.

The back yard brawl kicks off Saturday at noon in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff's department holds meet the candidates forum
Genesee County Sheriff's department holds meet the candidates forum
David Hannaford has been charged Friday by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with:...
An arrest has been made in the Clare County explosion case
Linden Middle School disciplines students who made Nazi salute
Linden Middle School disciplines students who made Nazi salute
Linden Middle School disciplines students who made Nazi salute
Linden Middle School disciplines students who made Nazi salute