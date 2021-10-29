Advertisement

Westwood Heights Schools ‘Trunk or Treat’ gives out 700 pounds of candy

The annual event brought more than 500 people to McMonagle Elementary School.
By Christine Winter
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/29/21) - Long lines of children had a spooktacular time at the annual ‘Trunk or Treat and Food Giveaway’ in Genesee County.

The event on Thursday at McMonagle Elementary School was hosted by the Westwood Heights School District.

Organizers said 10,000 pounds of food and 700 pounds of candy had been given out.

Support staff, teachers, and community members all helped to make it happen. Organizers said it had been great to return to the event safely.

McMonagle Elementary School Principal Darryl Grace spoke about the importance of supporting families.

“Our students have been away from school for almost two years because of the pandemic. It feels great to be able to serve the community, to have the community come out, and to be able to do something for the community just to let them know we appreciate them and we are here for them.”

More than 500 people took part in Trunk or Treat at the school. At one point, the district had people lined up for a mile along Jennings Road, from Pierson Road down to Pasadena Avenue.

