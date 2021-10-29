Whitmer vetoes three Michigan Republican voter ID bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As widely expected, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed three Republican bills that would have toughened voter ID requirements in Michigan.

Whitmer vetoed Senate Bills 303 and 304, along with House Bill 5007 on Friday. All three passed the Legislature earlier this month mostly along party lines.

Senate Bill 303 would have required voters who request an absentee ballot to write their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. They currently only have to sign the document, and the signature is checked against what is on file.

The bill also includes a ban on private money for election operations, including privately-funded voter registration drives. Election officials also would be prohibited from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

Senate Bill 304 would have set up a process for voters who don’t have proper identification to cast a provision ballot, which wouldn’t be counted until they show required ID to their local clerk.

House Bill 5007 would have provided free state ID cards to Michigan residents who could use them at the polls.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly said the bills are a reaction to Proposal 3 of 2018, which made significant changes to Michigan’s voting laws.

The law allows voters to register on Election Day with no photo ID. She pointed out that 20,000 people registered to vote within 14 days of the November 2022 elections without presenting a valid photo ID.

“By vetoing these measures, the governor is rejecting nearly 80% of Michigan voters who support requiring every voter coming to the polls to present a government-issued ID to cast their ballot — including over 58% of voters in her own party,” Johnson said.

However, the Republican voting measures may not be dead.

Secure MI Vote is circulating petitions for a citizen initiative to enact many of the voter ID changes included in Senate Bills 303 and 304. If the group obtains about 340,000 signatures, the Republican-led Legislature could approve the reforms with no threat of a veto.

