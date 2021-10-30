Flint businesses gear up for game day demand

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) -Restaurants are already seeing pre-COVID numbers, mix that with an important football game and businesses are giving it their all to keep up with demand while not having enough hands to help.

Sharkey’s Sports Bar is working around the clock to make sure that fans are served to the fullest during the big game.

“Definitely for any of the college football games we get a lot of people that do come in,” Sharky’s waitress Caroline Lostutter said. “For this weekend to be U of M and MSU going up against each other, it’s going to be awesome.

While the influx of customers is great, like many businesses, they continue to struggle with short staff and backlogged supplies.

“We’ve been out of our southwest spring rolls for a long time now,” Lostutter said. “Other than that we’ve been missing out on a lot of different alcohols needed to make fun fruity drinks for everyone.”

Which means on busy nights for Sharkey’s it’s all hands on deck.

“If someone else is busy making drinks and someone sits down in another person’s section we don’t have a problem getting them started so that when the girl who is supposed to be taking over that table is ready they can do it,” she added.

Fans say they’re grateful just to be back to cheer on their team with others. Julie Eggert, who will be cheering on Michigan State this weekend says even in a house divided, the community energy is more than the rivalry.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re blue and yellow, if you’re green or white, I think that we finally all get to come together and that’s what it’s about,” Eggert said.

Whether you’re team Michigan, or Michigan state Sharky’s employees are ready to be on their own A -Game.

“I’ve seen the same faces come in and out which is just wonderful to see people supporting us. It feels great to know the energy is coming back to the bar and that we’re going to get back to where we started,” Lostutter said.

