JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

We had a damp, dreary end to the workweek across Mid-Michigan. East-northeasterly winds and periods of rain made for a rather forgettable day. Temperatures held pretty steady in the lower, to middle 50s for the day as the showers came and went. So far, the highest rain totals have been up at around three-quarters of an inch. Scattered showers will continue overnight, however, so we will continue to add to those totals. Lows early Saturday morning will settle into the middle, to upper 40s.

Clouds and scattered showers will linger across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday. Overall, the best chance of rain will come early in the day. There will be, however, a few stray showers that will continue even into the afternoon. Winds will be a little bit lighter, blowing in from the northeast to north. During the afternoon, some breaks in the clouds may develop. The best shot at seeing some sun will be across the western parts of our area. Highs for the day will be right at “normal” levels.

Halloween will be a little bit brighter and, as a result, a little bit warmer. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 50s. A few sprinkles may pop-up during the afternoon, but they shouldn’t be an issue. The biggest deal weather-wise, may be a strong westerly wind that will continue on through trick-or-treat time. Temperatures will take a bit of a tumble for much of next week. On ABC12 News we will detail some chances for a few widespread freezes next week. - JR