Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nuisance showers that dotted mid-Michigan will end overnight with some clearing.

As we clear on out, there’s a chance, especially for northern parts of our viewing area to see the Northern Lights due to a strong solar storm.

Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’ll start off Halloween with some sunshine.

More clouds return during the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few spotty and isolated showers or sprinkles are possible around “Trick or Treating” time.

Next week is shaping up to be a chilly one.

In fact, some of us may see a few wet snowflakes spitting out from the clouds both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Dry weather with more sunshine will take us into next weekend with a little milder weather. - KG

