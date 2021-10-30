Michigan reports a daily average of 4,039 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased since the start of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,078 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday and Friday for a total of 1,128,435. The daily average of 4,039 newly confirmed cases has continued to rise since the start of the week.

State health officials reported 122 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,182. Over 1,000 deaths in Michigan have been attributed to the illness so far this month.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing continued to reach a high numbers with a Thursday report of 41,478 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests has remained above 10% for nearly all of October, settling at 11.20% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has increased since the start of the week. As of Friday, 2,203 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 28 more than Wednesday.

A total of 2,071 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly to end the week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 580 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 297 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there is two less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 less on ventilators

Michigan reports that the state has distributed over 14.487 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.796 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.928 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 762,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.208 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.592 million people statewide. A total of 59.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 41,097 cases and 1,013 deaths, which is an increase of 327 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 25,551 cases and 645 deaths, which is an increase of 183 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,663 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Bay, 13,953 cases and 376 deaths, which is an increase of 132 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,275 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Gladwin, 2,769 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 4,466 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases.

Huron, 3,681 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 2,732 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Isabella, 7,731 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 86 cases and four deaths.

Lapeer, 9,741 cases and 241 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and one death.

Midland, 9,573 cases and 129 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,327 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 801 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 2,137 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,349 cases and 127 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 7,470 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Tuscola, 6,323 cases and 183 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and two deaths.

